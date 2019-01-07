Music Carrie Underwood “Southbound” Carrie Underwood "Southbound" by Alison Bonaguro 7/1/2019 Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Just like the song says, it’s all looking up when she gets down. In Carrie Underwood’s latest official music video, for her summer anthem “Southbound,” she checks all the boxes: she puts the spotlight on her son Isaiah, on her husband Mike Fisher, and on her tour openers Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. And she shows off some Old Hickory Lake party cove tricks, some Redneck Margarita recipes, and she almost masters the outdoor slingshot. Underwood wrote “Southbound” with David Garcia and Josh Miller, and the video was directed by Jeff Venable. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.