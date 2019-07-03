Brantley Gilbert, RaeLynn and Chris Janson Salute Deserving Military Families

CMT’s newest Hometown Heroes special was all about serving those who serve this Independence Day. See performances and highlights from the touching tribute, which premiered Wednesday night (July 3), below.
Chris Janson’s “Everybody’s Goin’ Through Something”
Janson premiered a new song from his forthcoming album, “Everybody’s Going Through Something,” when he traveled to Adairsville, Georgia to meet an Army Master Sergeant and his family. The group was treated to his performance and Operation Homefront, with support from the Home Depot Foundation, treated the deserving family to a home makeover. The veteran was injured on the job and honorably discharged.
RaeLynn’s “Camo” and “God Made Girls”
Brantley Gilbert’s “One Hell of an Amen”
Gilbert visited Jacksonville, N.C. to help honor 13-year-old Jaxson Jordan, who spends most of his free time helping his community despite his health challenges. In recognition of his service, Jaxson was selected as Operation Homefront’s 2019 Military Child of the Year for the Marine Corps. His dad, Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sergeant Christopher Jordan, also made a surprise visit home from deployment to join the family trip.