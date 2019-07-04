Willie Nelson and Luke Combs Wrap Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

View this post on Instagram
America, you’re beautiful! Happy #4thofjuly to everybody from me and @particlekid – also sending love to everybody down at the @austin360amp today for Dad’s picnic – @siriusxm is broadcasting it on #williesroadhouse @willienelsonofficial Channel 59 if you want to listen in (and by the way in case you’re wondering about the band aid, I hit my head with my guitar – yes, rock ‘n roll can still be dangerous! )
Nothing outshines American treasure Willie Nelson; not even the extreme amount of pyro that ignited before he wrapped his 2019 Fourth of July Picnic & Fireworks.
Nelson and Family was the finale of the day-long event at Austin, Texas’ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. The annual tradition was inaugurated in 1973 with 40,000 attendees and performances by Nelson, Earl Scruggs, Hank Snow, Sonny James, Tom T. Hall, Tex Ritter, Roy Acuff, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.
The 2019 lineup featured David Allan Coe, Billy Joe Shaver, Gene Watson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Luke Combs.
Enjoy scenes from Nelson’s Independence Day celebrations:
