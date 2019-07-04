Music

Willie Nelson and Luke Combs Wrap Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

See Scenes from 2019 Event with David Allan Coe, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss and More
Nothing outshines American treasure Willie Nelson; not even the extreme amount of pyro that ignited before he wrapped his 2019 Fourth of July Picnic & Fireworks.

Nelson and Family was the finale of the day-long event at Austin, Texas’ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas. The annual tradition was inaugurated in 1973 with 40,000 attendees and performances by Nelson, Earl Scruggs, Hank Snow, Sonny James, Tom T. Hall, Tex Ritter, Roy Acuff, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

The 2019 lineup featured David Allan Coe, Billy Joe Shaver, Gene Watson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Steve Earle & the Dukes, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Luke Combs.

Enjoy scenes from Nelson’s Independence Day celebrations:

  Willie Nelson

    Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

  Jamey Johnson

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Alison Krauss

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink
    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink
    Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink
    Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

  Colter Wall

    Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

  David Allan Coe

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Casey Kristofferson Band

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Raelyn Nelson

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Johnny Bush

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Billy Joe Shaver

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Gene Watson

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Ray Wylie Hubbard

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Hayes Carll and Ray Wylie Hubbard

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Hayes Carll

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Steve Earle & The Dukes

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Folk Uke

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink

  Ron White

    Rick Kern/WireImage for Shock Ink
