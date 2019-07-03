Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Top Ten Posts You May Have Missed

It was a little rough coming out of our 4th of July coma, but it helped that when we did get our bearings, the country stars were there with a weekend full of social media posts to keep us connected to their lives on and off the stage.

Maren Morris got July off to a heated start when someone tried to make her lose her halo, and she was not having it. Luke Bryan celebrated his cigariversary. Luke Combs had the literal coolest moment with Willie Nelson. Ashley McBryde wondered out loud who decided that women should all be skinny and flawless. Kelsea Ballerini was in Greece, and declared herself 98 percent feta. (Caption FTW, amiright?) Carly Pearce scheduled herself a weekend tour stop at her very first venue, her mom’s house. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared a picture of her good-looking husband. Thomas Rhett shared pictures of his good-looking wife. Kane Brown shared a picture of his good-looking self from years and years ago. And Old Dominion shared a realistic glimpse of the randomness of tour bus life.

Hate to break it to you, Bailey, but she’s here for the long haul to make more “disgusting” music videos about self-acceptance and mental care. Gross!✌ https://t.co/ykr6llZ2gw — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 7, 2019

I dunno who decided to teach young girls that being skinny and photoshop-perfect is more important than being intelligent or talented or strong. But if I find out Imma kick em in the teeth. #youdecideyourworth #gogetemgirls — Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) July 6, 2019