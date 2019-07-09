It Will All Come Out When "It All Comes Out in the Wash" Comes Out

Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Song

Remember in Miranda Lambert’s “White Liar” from exactly ten years ago, she was singing about how the truth comes out a little at a time? Well her new song sounds like it might just be the sequel to that.

It’s called “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” and it’ll land at country radio stations on July 18.

Here’s what else we now know about the uptempo tune, so far:

1. Lambert wrote the song with the hit-making Love Junkies trio: Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey. A literal dream team for any songwriting session.

2. She switched producers for this one, opting for Nashville’s latest sought-after studio boss, Jay Joyce, instead of working with Frank Liddell, the man behind Lambert’s first six albums.

3. The tune is textbook Lambert: sassy with a big dose of the truth, and most importantly, it is about as country as country gets.

4. The message of the song is that all the things we do wrong and/or get wrong don’t ultimately matter, because it all comes out in the wash.

5. Even when things go really, really wrong — like if you, say, cheat on your husband with your boss — that, too, will come out in the wash.

6. As badass as Lambert can sound, on this one, she reportedly sounds happy. As if she’s smiling while she’s singing.

Whatever Lambert is planning, we will always consider her as a keeper of the country flame.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. Embedded from www.youtube.com



