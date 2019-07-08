Introducing Brandon Ratcliff and His “Rules of Breaking Up”

</noscript> </div>

CMT: Is all the falling in the video meant to represent the falling in love, or the bouncing back?

Ratcliff: I think the video’s ultimate purpose was to capture the feeling of the song in a more ethereal way. Because it doesn’t have a specific plot, it allows the person watching the video to determine whether it’s the falling in or out of a relationship.

CMT: So that trampoline you were on: friend or foe?

Ratcliff: The trampoline was a lot of fun, although I had whiplash for a week after this shoot.

CMT: What else surprised you about the process of shooting a video?

Ratcliff: I had no idea video shoots lasted so long. I was up until 4:30 in the morning, and that part wasn’t fun. Also I had brand new shoes on during the shoot, and getting them almost completely ruined was hard for me.

CMT: Is there a woman in your life who inspired this ballad?

Ratcliff: This song, for me, was written from the perspective of imagining trying to go through a break up with my wife Lexi. I almost thought of it as a love song. I don’t know how I could go through those steps of moving on if it was her that I was moving on from. I would want to break those rules. Most of my songs aren’t about something or someone specific, because I try to cater the story to things we’ve all known, felt, or been through.

CMT: Then what do you hope viewers and fans will take away from the new video?

Ratcliff: Hopefully the video serves as more of a visual representation of how the song feels, and ultimately points the spotlight back on the song itself. I didn’t want to distract from the lyrics and the production of this song because that’s the most important part to me.