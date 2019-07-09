Music Blake Shelton Tops Airplay Chart with “God’s Country” Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Holds on as Bestselling Album by Edward Morris 1m ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> In just a 15-week climb, Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” has rolled into the No. 1 parking space on Billboard’s country airplay charts. It’s Shelton’s 27th single to take up residence there. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You continues its tenure as the bestselling county album. It’s also at the No. 13 niche on The Billboard 200 all-genres chart. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Runaway June’s Blue Roses is the lone new entry into the Top 50 albums list this week, debuting at No. 36. Three albums return to action–Toby Keith’s Greatest Hits 2 (at No. 25), Eric Church’s Chief (No. 48) and The Essential Dixie Chicks (No. 50). Chase Rice has the only new single — “Lonely If You Are” — which bows in at No. 59. Michael Ray’s “Her World or Mine” re-enters at No. 57. Noticing that Combs’ This One’s for You has racked up 109 weeks on the chart, we scanned the rankings to find other examples of longevity. Here’s what we found. The Top 5 albums, rated by weeks of chart occupancy are Luke Bryan’s Crash My Party (232 weeks), Sam Hunt’s Montevallo (229), Florida Georgia Line’s Here’s to the Good Times (225), Chris Stapleton (218) and Zac Brown Band’s Greatest Hits So Far (206). Of these, only the Zac Brown collection failed to reach No. 1. It peaked at No. 3. This week’s No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in descending order, are Church’s “Some of It,” Lee Brice’s “Rumor” (last week’s No. 1), Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” and Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” Rounding out the Top 5 albums are the eponymous Dan + Shay, Combs’ The Prequel EP, Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road and Wallen’s If I Know Me. Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.