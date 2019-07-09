Blake Shelton Tops Airplay Chart with “God’s Country”

</noscript> </div>

Chase Rice has the only new single — “Lonely If You Are” — which bows in at No. 59. Michael Ray’s “Her World or Mine” re-enters at No. 57.

Noticing that Combs’ This One’s for You has racked up 109 weeks on the chart, we scanned the rankings to find other examples of longevity. Here’s what we found. The Top 5 albums, rated by weeks of chart occupancy are Luke Bryan’s Crash My Party (232 weeks), Sam Hunt’s Montevallo (229), Florida Georgia Line’s Here’s to the Good Times (225), Chris Stapleton (218) and Zac Brown Band’s Greatest Hits So Far (206). Of these, only the Zac Brown collection failed to reach No. 1. It peaked at No. 3.

This week’s No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in descending order, are Church’s “Some of It,” Lee Brice’s “Rumor” (last week’s No. 1), Morgan Wallen’s “Whiskey Glasses” and Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Rounding out the Top 5 albums are the eponymous Dan + Shay, Combs’ The Prequel EP, Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road and Wallen’s If I Know Me.