Music Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Sweetest Instagrams Ever Celebrity Couple Keeps It Real and Celebrates Nine Years of Marriage July 10 by Lauren Tingle 20m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> A documentary film using all the couple and family pictures on Carrie Underwood and Mike Fishers’ phones would be cuteness overload strictly based on what they share on Instagram. Throughout their nine years of marriage, the couple has shown followers that they should never settle for anything less than the love they deserve by being each other’s biggest fans ever online. The couple tied the knot before 250 friends and family at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Ga. on July 10, 2010. They welcomed their first son, Isaiah, 4, in Feb. 2015, and a second son, Jacob, six months, on Jan. 21. Underwood resumes the Cry Pretty Tour 360 tour on Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif. with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Here are some of our favorite Instagram moments of the couple in observance of their ninth wedding anniversary. View this post on Instagram Wedding weekend vibes… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 15, 2018 at 8:44am PDT View this post on Instagram 6 years ago today we were married. Time sure does fly when you're having fun and you marry up. I'm very grateful to have an amazing wife and mother by my side!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2016 at 6:22pm PDT View this post on Instagram My baby loves me just the way that I am… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 20, 2018 at 7:59pm PDT View this post on Instagram Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there and to this great mother!! She does it all like my mom. Grateful for them both!! The boys and I are Blessed! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on May 12, 2019 at 4:45pm PDT View this post on Instagram #datenight #acms A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Apr 7, 2019 at 6:10pm PDT View this post on Instagram Happy birthday babe! You’re an incredible wife and mom! Us boys are so grateful for you! Love you lots. A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Mar 10, 2019 at 4:07pm PDT View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Isaiah!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Feb 27, 2019 at 6:12pm PST View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas!! The best day of the year calls for family onesies!! Happy birthday Jesus!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Dec 25, 2018 at 6:53pm PST View this post on Instagram Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted. You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even thou your one of the biggest stars! Love you lots!…..Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Nov 15, 2018 at 7:39pm PST View this post on Instagram Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago. Turns out she's the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!#happyanniversary A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT View this post on Instagram Date night with my better half!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Aug 27, 2018 at 7:38pm PDT View this post on Instagram Parthenon release party last night was unreal! But not quite as good as the new @carrieunderwood album!! This album is something special!! #crypretty A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Aug 21, 2018 at 3:26pm PDT View this post on Instagram Very proud of you @carrieunderwood for winning female vocalist of the year. Wish I could be there to celebrate! God has given you an incredible gift and you continue to inspire me by the way you use it for Him. Love you! #cmaawards #glorytoGod #proudhubby A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Nov 2, 2016 at 8:59pm PDT View this post on Instagram Hot date for the cmt's. Couldn't be more proud of her!! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jun 9, 2016 at 5:35am PDT View this post on Instagram Very blessed to have these 2 strong, beautiful and Godly Moms in my life! #happymothersday A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on May 8, 2016 at 9:08am PDT View this post on Instagram Holy smokes!!! #grammys A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Feb 15, 2016 at 10:03pm PST View this post on Instagram Everyone’s a critic…♀️ @mfisher1212 @vincegillofficial A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 22, 2019 at 8:32pm PDT View this post on Instagram Better together! @CALIAbyCarrie #StayThePath #MobileGym #CryPrettyTour360 : @eveoverlandfitness A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2019 at 9:12am PDT View this post on Instagram Every cowboy needs a horse…and a hat. I’m still working with him on the Southern accent. Meet Bojangles…newest addition to the Fisher family! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 19, 2019 at 4:23pm PDT View this post on Instagram Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday…which was more than the day before…and so on and so forth. Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 10, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT View this post on Instagram In honor of #CanadaDay I thought I’d post a pic of me and my favoUrite Canadian…circa last night. Sending lots of love to all my family and friends in the Great White North! ❤️❄️⛸☃️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT View this post on Instagram Sounds just like the original… #CryPretty @mfisher1212 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 9, 2018 at 11:03am PDT View this post on Instagram Penny and I are on the same page. #DadJokes A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 7, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT View this post on Instagram Napa Valley, you are my happy place! Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good…❤️❤️❤️ #napavalley #winetime #happy #IMarriedUp (And, thanks, @hunterpremo for letting me borrow your jacket!) A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT View this post on Instagram Prediction: This won’t end well… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 11, 2018 at 6:58am PDT View this post on Instagram I can no longer tie my own shoes…So glad I have such sweet helpers! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 30, 2018 at 8:55am PST View this post on Instagram My boys…(and Uncle @budfisher ) I wonder if he’ll remember seeing his daddy play…I sure hope so. ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:19am PDT View this post on Instagram When your husband slams on the breaks on a backroad to pester some turkeys… #JustGoAlready #LeaveThePoorBirdsAlone #MarriedToACountryBoy A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 6, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT View this post on Instagram Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts… ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 20, 2018 at 6:51pm PST View this post on Instagram The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 “catching!” @catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT View this post on Instagram This guy…❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT View this post on Instagram And to Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad. He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be…patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him…I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!! #HappyFathersDay A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT View this post on Instagram Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl …oh, as well as with this hunk! We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! #blessed A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:53am PDT View this post on Instagram This pic… ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT View this post on Instagram These are the moments… @mfisher1212 giving a puck to the little man while Papa holds on tight. #blessed A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT View this post on Instagram A dinner date with my Valentine @mfisher1212 . ❤️️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:19pm PST View this post on Instagram How I ended up snagging this handsome hunk, I'll never know, but I thank God that I did! I don't know what I'd do without him! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Oct 19, 2016 at 8:36pm PDT View this post on Instagram This guy… #duckface #lame #vacation A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 8, 2016 at 3:59pm PDT View this post on Instagram Proverbs 22:6 (NIV) Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there…especially to my own and to the father of my sweet angel, Isaiah! I'm so blessed to have such amazing, strong men in my life and so happy that he has such incredible examples to follow! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 19, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT View this post on Instagram When you faceswap with your husband… #IDontLikeIt #weird #scary #funny #no #nono #neveragain A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 11, 2016 at 8:01pm PDT View this post on Instagram Still soaking in last night at the #CMTAwards Thank you, fans, for the ❤️… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 9, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT View this post on Instagram Not only is it #NewYearsEve but it's also a very important anniversary for me and @mfisher1212 #FirstDate #FirstKiss Our lives were forever changed from that night on. I wouldn't change a thing! I love you baby! #TBT A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 31, 2015 at 5:14pm PST View this post on Instagram My boys…checking out the world through the bus window. A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 1, 2015 at 12:32pm PDT View this post on Instagram They have my heart… #Repost @mfisher1212 ・・・ Me and my little man #lifeisgood A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 15, 2015 at 7:09pm PDT View this post on Instagram At the Jays game! Fun times! 🙂 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 24, 2013 at 6:37pm PDT View this post on Instagram A little girl and her daddy… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Apr 22, 2013 at 9:03pm PDT View this post on Instagram I feel like this picture pretty much sums up fatherhood! To all the frog catching, bedtime story reading, wrestling, diaper changing, outside playing, adventure seeking, tickling, cuddling, loving dads out there, Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212 your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you! ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 16, 2019 at 6:45am PDT View this post on Instagram Still can’t believe I walked away with 2 #CMTAwards last night!!! I also got the “Hottest Date” award! Hope you had a good birthday, babe! : @mfisher1212 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 6, 2019 at 8:17am PDT View this post on Instagram Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 23, 2019 at 11:52am PST View this post on Instagram @mfisher1212 and I are #InItToEndIt to shine a light on modern day slavery… @enditmovement A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 8, 2019 at 5:22pm PST Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.