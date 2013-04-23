</noscript> </div>

Throughout their nine years of marriage, the couple has shown followers that they should never settle for anything less than the love they deserve by being each other’s biggest fans ever online.

The couple tied the knot before 250 friends and family at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Ga. on July 10, 2010. They welcomed their first son, Isaiah, 4, in Feb. 2015, and a second son, Jacob, six months, on Jan. 21.

Underwood resumes the Cry Pretty Tour 360 tour on Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif. with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Here are some of our favorite Instagram moments of the couple in observance of their ninth wedding anniversary.