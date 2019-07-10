The Three Man Crushes That Made Midland Midland

You can tell a lot about a guy by the guys he worships and adores.

And the three men who make up Midland — Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson — fully admit that there have been men who’ve left their mark on the trio’s sound.

Here’s what they told us recently about their country crushes.

Mark Wystrach on George Jones

“I’d probably have to say George Jones for me. My mom is the one who really turned me on to country music, and she always had a George Jones tape on in the truck. I think George is arguably one of the greatest voices of all time and so genuine. He was such an imperfect human being, but as an artist he was second to none. I was recently reading an article in the New York Times about why ’He Stopped Loving Her Today’ is the greatest song that’s ever been made. And the writer was from New York City and didn’t have a country background, but he was saying that song was so impactful and so heartfelt and so piercing that only a guy like George Jones could sing a song like that and then turn around and sing a long like ’White Lightning’ right after that.”

