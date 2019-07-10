Music Luke Bryan Farm Tour Grows with Five Acts Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock Join 2019 Tour by Lauren Tingle 8h ago Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock will join Luke Bryan’s six-city Farm Tour 2019, which launches Sept. 26 in Marshall, Wisc. Proceeds will support college scholarships that will go to students from farming families near each tour stop. More than 60 scholarships have been awarded to students since the tour’s 2014 inception. For every share of the hashtag, #HeresToTheFarmer, Bayer will donate a meal to those in need through Feeding America. Close to 3 million meals have been donated and more than $180,000 went to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities through the campaign. Tickets and VIP packages are available through Bryan’s website and CID Entertainment, respectively. Here are the dates for Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019: Sept. 26 Marshall, WI Statz Bros. Farm Sept. 27 Richland, MI Stafford Farms Sept. 28 Pleasantville, OH Miller Family Farms Oct. 3 Louisburg, KS MC Farms* Oct. 4 Douglass, KS Flying B Ranch* Oct. 5 Norman, OK Adkins Farm* *The Peach Pickers do not appear Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.