Luke Bryan Farm Tour Grows with Five Acts

Proceeds will support college scholarships that will go to students from farming families near each tour stop. More than 60 scholarships have been awarded to students since the tour’s 2014 inception.

For every share of the hashtag, #HeresToTheFarmer, Bayer will donate a meal to those in need through Feeding America. Close to 3 million meals have been donated and more than $180,000 went to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities through the campaign.

Tickets and VIP packages are available through Bryan’s website and CID Entertainment, respectively.

Here are the dates for Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019:

Sept. 26 Marshall, WI Statz Bros. Farm

Sept. 27 Richland, MI Stafford Farms

Sept. 28 Pleasantville, OH Miller Family Farms

Oct. 3 Louisburg, KS MC Farms*

Oct. 4 Douglass, KS Flying B Ranch*

Oct. 5 Norman, OK Adkins Farm*

*The Peach Pickers do not appear