Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker Join Farm Aid 2019

The lineup includes Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola and Particle Kid. Additional acts will be announced later this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 12) at 10 a.m. CT through Live Nation.

Nelson, Young and Mellencamp organized the inaugural Farm Aid concert in 1985 to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on their land. Since its inception, Farm Aid has raised $57 million to help family farmers thrive nationwide.