Music Bonnie Raitt, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker Join Farm Aid 2019 Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young Take Annual Fest to East Troy, Wisc. by Lauren Tingle 10h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The Farm Aid board of directors Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young have assembled some of the most respected musicians to join them for the 2019 festival Sept. 21 in East Troy, Wisc. The lineup includes Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Bonnie Raitt, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Yola and Particle Kid. Additional acts will be announced later this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday (July 12) at 10 a.m. CT through Live Nation. Nelson, Young and Mellencamp organized the inaugural Farm Aid concert in 1985 to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on their land. Since its inception, Farm Aid has raised $57 million to help family farmers thrive nationwide. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.