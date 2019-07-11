Luke Combs Extends Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour

</noscript> </div>

Combs’ sold-out Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour has been extended with five additional shows including a second night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 12 after the initial Dec. 13 concert sold out in six minutes.

Tickets for the new shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre (Oct. 22), San Diego’s Pechanga Arena (Nov. 7), San Antonio’s AT&T Center (Dec. 7) and Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center (Dec. 11) go on sale July 19 at 10 a.m. local time with a verified fan pre-sale starting Tuesday (July 16) at 10 a.m. local time. Morgan Wallen, Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers will join Combs on the new dates.

The tour extension follows a series of career milestones including next Tuesday’s (July 16) Grand Ole Opry induction and the release of The Prequel EP, which features his latest runaway smash, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” The song debuted at No. 15 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and his highest debut in that ranking to date.

He is the reigning CMT Performance of the Year winner with Leon Bridges for “Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads.

Earlier this year, Combs made history as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.

The Prequel is Combs’ first release following his double platinum-certified debut album, This One’s For You, which was released June 2, 2017 and has spent a total of 40 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart; the longest reign for a solo male artist in over 25 years.

Here is the complete list of dates for Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart tour:

July 11: Charleston, SC—Volvo Cars Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

July 12: Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

July 13: Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion* (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 26: Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP† (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 27: Bloomington, IL—Grossinger Motors Arena† (SOLD OUT)

Sept. 28: St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center† (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 3: Cape Girardeau, MO—Show Me Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 4: Kansas City, MO—Sprint Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 5: Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 8: Winnipeg, MB—Bell MTS Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 10: Saskatoon, SK—SaskTel Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 11: Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 12: Calgary, AB—The Scotiabank Saddledome‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 15: Missoula, MT—Adams Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 16: Bozeman, MT—Brick Breeden Fieldhouse‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 18: Portland, OR—Moda Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 19: Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 22: Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre‡

Oct. 25: Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 26: Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 31: Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 1: Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 2: Tacoma, WA—Tacoma Dome‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 6: San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose‡

Nov. 7: San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena San Diego‡

Nov. 8: Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 15: Indianapolis, IN—Bankers Life Fieldhouse‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 16: Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 21: Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 22: Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 23: Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 5: Bossier City, LA—CenturyLink Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 6: Lubbock, TX—United Supermarkets Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 7: San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center§

Dec. 11: Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center‡

Dec. 12: Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena‡

Dec. 13: Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with Cody Johnson and Ray Fulcher

†with The Cadillac Three and Jameson Rodgers

‡with Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers

§with Flatland Calvary and Jameson Rodgers

Combs’ additional Festival performances:

July 19: Valparaiso, IN—Porter County Fair

July 20: Twin Lakes, WI—Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 26: Yerington, NV—A Night In The Country

July 27: Tooele, UT: Country Fan Fest

Aug. 31: Snowmass Village, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

Sept. 22: Cincinnati, OH—Outlaw Music Festival

June 13, 2020: Winsted, MN—Winstock Country Music Festival

June 20, 2020: North Lawrence, OH: The Country Fest

June 26, 2020: North Platte, NE—Nebraskaland Days

June 27, 2020: Topeka, KS—Heartland Stampede