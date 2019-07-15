Mitchell Tenpenny’s Ultimate Festival Prank

</noscript> </div>

As a Nashville native, he was raised on some the South’s best festivals including the all-genre Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., an event he’s attended as a fan many times.

His friends are so dedicated to Bonnaroo’s inside jokes that they came up with a prank that would work at any overnight festival. It’s called “Good Morning, Bonnaroo,” and it’s a compilation of photos showing neighboring campers emerging from their tents for the first time after partying all night on the Farm.

“We had this idea to film people as they were waking up and get their reaction to life outside their tents,” Tenpenny said. “It’s like grungy people just unzipping, and then coming out like aliens [out of] an eggshell, and you’re just seeing the world again after whatever you did the night before.”

After each photo session, they asked each subject if they would like their photo to be included in a “Good Morning, Bonnaroo” yearbook that was professionally made by one of Tenpenny’s friends who works in printing.

“We were overwhelmingly surprised by how many people wanted to be in the book,” he said. “We saw a lot of things that most people probably wouldn’t want to see, but it was fun.”

Tenpenny’s tour schedule is stacked with festivals and fairs including performances at Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Mich. and the Watershed music festival in George, Wash. He joins Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour 2019 starting Sept. 26 in Marshall, Wisc.