Carly Pearce, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and More Share Their First Fan Encounters

Country Stars Get All the Feels from First Time Fan Love

When it comes to country artists loving their fans, there is arguably no stronger bond in music. Musicians never forget the first folks who were willing to take a chance on them and give their songs a listen.

In the rush of the 2019 CMT Music Awards, everyone on the red carpet was quick to recall the first time they felt some major fan love.

Carly Pearce remembers the women who run her fan club approaching her for the first time as she was leaving the CMT Awards a few years ago.

Kelleigh Bannen will never forget the time a fan paid $75 to have one of her unreleased promotional CDs shipped to her in Australia.

Fan love is real, and it is fierce. Just ask the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, rising artist Jenny Tolman, Cassadee Pope, Bobby Bones, Ingrid Andress, Leon Bridges and Leah Turner.