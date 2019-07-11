Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Top Eight Posts You Might've Missed

If you didn’t spend last weekend staring at your phone refreshing your social media feeds, first of all, congratulations. And second of all, here’s what you may have missed:

1. The weather in Crave, Saskatchewan forced Tim McGraw to sit this one Country Thunder out, but that didn’t stop him from sharing a bit of a new song.

Hey @countrythunder

Sorry we were unable to come out last night due to the storms. Hope everyone made it home safe! pic.twitter.com/eRIGEkKksZ — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 14, 2019

2. The Highwomen made their official social media debut when Maren Morris posted a picture of the foursome — her, plus Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires — with the caption #RedesigningWomen.

3. When his little sister got married, to Chuck Wicks BTW, Jason Aldean had a big shout out for Cabo San Lucas.

4. When the better halves come to a Florida Georgia Line show, there is no better feeling, per this tweet.

There’s no better feeling than having the better halves of FGL sitting side stage. We’re some lucky guys for sure pic.twitter.com/thi6GCyNVC — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) July 15, 2019

5. Hoda Kotb had a challenge for Thomas Rhett, and when he was in Pittsburgh, he devoted a full 45 seconds to showing off his sweet moves for #DanceOrDonate.

Shout out to @hodakotb & @TODAYshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @ucancerfront throwing this one to @BrunoMars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs pic.twitter.com/UwoLRNdBMz — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 13, 2019

6. Old Dominion spent some time in Chicago, and before their Windy City Smokeout show, they were hanging out at Soldier Field but not playing football. At all.

7. Doing flips on hotel room beds: does it ever get old? Apparently not for Luke Bryan’s son.

8. Midland’s Mark Wystrach posted a picture with a unicorn, and IDK what it all means other than it was someone’s 40th birthday.