Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

If you didn’t spend last weekend staring at your phone refreshing your social media feeds, first of all, congratulations. And second of all, here’s what you may have missed:

1. The weather in Crave, Saskatchewan forced Tim McGraw to sit this one Country Thunder out, but that didn’t stop him from sharing a bit of a new song.

2. The Highwomen made their official social media debut when Maren Morris posted a picture of the foursome — her, plus Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires — with the caption #RedesigningWomen.

one week. #RedesigningWomen @thehighwomen

3. When his little sister got married, to Chuck Wicks BTW, Jason Aldean had a big shout out for Cabo San Lucas.

4. When the better halves come to a Florida Georgia Line show, there is no better feeling, per this tweet.

5. Hoda Kotb had a challenge for Thomas Rhett, and when he was in Pittsburgh, he devoted a full 45 seconds to showing off his sweet moves for #DanceOrDonate.

6. Old Dominion spent some time in Chicago, and before their Windy City Smokeout show, they were hanging out at Soldier Field but not playing football. At all.

Ever hit a golf ball in Soldier field?!

7. Doing flips on hotel room beds: does it ever get old? Apparently not for Luke Bryan’s son.

The sequel to “Sorry Ladies”…..

8. Midland’s Mark Wystrach posted a picture with a unicorn, and IDK what it all means other than it was someone’s 40th birthday.

