Kenny Chesney’s Life on the Road Is Now an Open Book

Just in case the souvenir T-shirt isn’t enough, Kenny Chesney is offering fan club members a 456-page coffee table book illustrating the rise of his touring career. Titled Kenny Chesney: Living In Fast Forward, the book includes 571 pictures by Allister Ann, Jill Trunnell and Glen Rose, spanning the star’s first days on the road to his current status as a stadium headliner.

“This is a very special journey every year,” Chesney says, “and I am the only person who truly was able to capture it all, because I’m there when the stage is built, the buses pull in. Looking at all the pictures from Glen, Jill and Allister, I saw this amazing story — and I knew I wanted to do something that would still be here long after we were gone, and so I started to dream.”

