At 44, Jamey Johnson Stays in Demand After “In Color”

His voice comes at you like a bulldozer pushing gravel.
by 7/14/2019

Jamey Johnson is a country music anomaly — an artist who’s gained and maintained high visibility over the years despite a minimal chart presence. Consider this: since first charting in 2006 with “The Dollar,” a tune that took him to No. 14, Johnson has had only three songs that edged into the Top 50, the highest among these being “In Color,” which peaked at No. 9 in 2009.

Yet from the vantage point of his 44th birthday Sunday (July 14), Johnson looks back on a career that includes live and recorded collaborations with such notables as Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, George Jones, Alison Krauss, Dierks Bentley, Lee Ann Womack, guitar god Joe Bonamassa and his biggest inspiration, the band Alabama.

