Musicians Hall of Fame Adds Alabama, Steve Wariner

Acclaimed Studio Musicians From Nashville, Muscle Shoals Will Also Be Inducted

Alabama, Steve Wariner, and a number of acclaimed studio musicians are among the latest inductees to the Musicians Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on October 22 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

Museum founder Joe Chambers revealed the inductees with guitar legend Jon Bonamassa.

The full list of inductees is below:

Musicians

Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals

Steve Wariner

Instrumental Song Award

“Wipe Out,” The Surfaris (Bob Berryhill, Pat Connolly*, Jim Fuller*, Ron Wilson*)

Iconic Riff Award

Don Everly, “Wake Up Little Susie”

MHOF Lifetime Achievement Award

Alabama (Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen)

Studio Musicians

Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (FAME Studio) – David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan*, Norbert Putnam, Terry Thompson and Friends: Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery, Joe South*, and Reggie Young*

“The Players” (Eddie Bayers, Paul Franklin, John Hobbs, Brent Mason, Michael Rhodes)

Muscle Shoals Horn Section (Harrison Calloway*, Ronnie Eades, Charles Rose, Harvey Thompson, and Aaron Varnell*)

Producer

Owen Bradley*

Engineer

Billy Sherrill

Industry Icon Award

Bob Taylor, Taylor Guitars

*posthumously





