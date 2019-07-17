Music

There Was This Party for Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl”

Rising Artist Wrote the Single With Erik Dylan
11m ago

Braving Nashville’s sweltering heat, a large crowd gathered at The Sutler saloon Tuesday afternoon (July 16) to celebrate the chart success of Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl,” which he co-wrote with Erik Dylan.

Jointly sponsored by BMI and Big Machine Label Group, the party began with Green and Dylan performing the song being spotlighted.

