Craig Morgan, who confronts 55 candles on his birthday cake today (July 17), pumped out a stream of Top 20 hits between 2002 and 2013, including the No. 1 “That’s What I Love About Sunday” in 2004.

Singles like “Redneck Yacht Club” (No. 2, 2005) and “International Harvester” (No. 10, 2007) showed that Morgan was adept at delivering whimsical material. But he’s been even more moving when he took on the heavier material about life’s victims — the ones who’ve been smacked down by circumstance but who are never quite defeated.