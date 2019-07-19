Who Are All Those Badass Women with The Highwomen?

There’s a part in the brand new “Redesigning Women” video from The Highwomen, about halfway through, when this old white pick-up truck pulls into a Leiper’s Fork field for that evening bonfire. It’s only when you look closely that you realize that all the women piling out of the truck are artists from just about every era of country music.
“We were so lucky to have had such an all-encompassing group of women in the video. We just started making phone calls. That’s it,” the supergroup told CMT.com. “Every one is an artist, has her own voice and sound. They are all our friends and it made the video even more fun having them be a part of it.”
The Highwomen is the highly-anticipated collective made up of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.