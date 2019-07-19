Who Are All Those Badass Women with The Highwomen?

There’s a part in the brand new “Redesigning Women” video from The Highwomen, about halfway through, when this old white pick-up truck pulls into a Leiper’s Fork field for that evening bonfire. It’s only when you look closely that you realize that all the women piling out of the truck are artists from just about every era of country music.

“We were so lucky to have had such an all-encompassing group of women in the video. We just started making phone calls. That’s it,” the supergroup told CMT.com. “Every one is an artist, has her own voice and sound. They are all our friends and it made the video even more fun having them be a part of it.”

The Highwomen is the highly-anticipated collective made up of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Here are the 13 artists you will see in "Redesigning Women": 1. Wynonna Judd 2. Tanya Tucker 3. Kassi Ashton 4. RaeLynn 5. Cassadee Pope 6. Lauren Alaina 7. Natalie Stovall 8. Catie Offerman 9. Hailey Whitters, who shared with us, "I'm very inspired by the Highwomen's leading example for bringing inclusion into the format; not only with the blending of each of their own four unique musical styles, but also with the invitation for a variety of us fellow artists to participate in video. It's saying, 'There's room for everyone here,' and I think that's a pretty contrary yet important movement for the genre right now." 10. CAM 11. Lily Hyatt 12. Erin Rae 13. Anna Vaus, who told CMT, "It was such a fun time and didn't feel like a video shoot at all. Just a bunch of women getting together to throw stuff into a bonfire and ride ATVs while dancing and singing to a Highwomen song. That's everybody's normal Tuesday night, right? It was also an incredible way to create an atmosphere for different artists at all levels (hello, Wynonna and Tanya) to get to know each other. So. Much. Fun." Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




