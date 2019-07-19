Mark Chesnutt: ‘90s Stardom “Was Scaring the Living Hell Out of Me”

Mark Chesnutt entered the national country scene in 1990 with “Too Cold at Home,” although he’d been gigging around his native Texas for years and years. Not long into his commercial streak, he claimed No. 1 singles with “Brother Jukebox” and “I’ll Think of Something,” and continued to chart Top 10 hits right up until the end of the ‘90s.
When things slowed down for him at country radio, Chesnutt kept on recording and touring. He caught up with CMT Hot 20 Countdown at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth to reflect on that hectic decade.
Editor’s Note: Tune in to CMT Hot 20 Countdown for our interview with Mark Chesnutt. CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Embedded from www.youtube.com.