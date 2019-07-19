Mark Chesnutt: ‘90s Stardom “Was Scaring the Living Hell Out of Me”

</noscript> </div>

I knew that I had a record deal and I had to follow it up and work harder than I ever worked in my life. I’d been working my ass off for a lot of years. Getting started, getting that first initial success was just getting my feet wet, so I had to figure out what I’m gonna do now. I’m gonna have to find better songs, I’m gonna have to sing better, have better shows. I’m gonna have to figure out what in the world I’m doing. It was real interesting and confusing and scary.

Was it a surprise to you that that’s what it would be like?

Oh yeah, exactly. I thought, “Man, once you get a record deal….” MCA was the biggest record company in the world at the time. George Strait was with MCA. And I was like, “Man, if I can land a deal with MCA, I got it made.” My hero was George Strait. I’ve got it going on! Boy, I discovered real fast that ain’t the way at all. It’s nothing like that. It was kind of a letdown. At the same time it was scaring the living hell out of me, to be honest with you.

