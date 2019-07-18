Is Luke Combs a Bottomless Well of Unreleased Songs?

It seems like every week or so, Luke Combs blesses the world with yet another song from his obviously deep, bottomless well of music.
They aren’t always the ones that might be radio singles. Some aren’t even album cuts. And on Thursday (July 18), there was “Dear Today.” In it, Combs personifies his days so that tomorrow can write a letter to today. As in, “Tomorrow here. Just checking in. Hope you’ve been well.”
Listen to the short acoustic clip he posted on Instagram.
When I started doing this, I got real busy and started putting things off that I needed to do. This song is to remind myself that I need to do the stuff that is important to me, my friends, my family and my life. It's a letter from tomorrow to today. It’s called “Dear Today." Y’all check it out.
“Dear Today” lyrics
Dear today, tomorrow here
Man I was just checkin’ in, hope you’ve been well
Hey I’m doin’ alright, could always be better
But I figure that you’re the only one with a choice in the matter
If I know you, hell, you’re too busy
To do damn near anything, that you ought to
I guess what I’m sayin’ is, if you don’t change
Boy, you’ll be kickin’ yourself one of these days
So maybe you should call our Mama, have a drink with our old man
Quit wastin’ our sweet time and put that diamond on her hand
Stop takin’ me for granted like I’ll always be around
’Cause even as you read this, boy, that clock is tickin’ down
And remember every second I got’s borrowed
So I hope you think of me today, sincerely, tomorrow
Listen I ain’t tryin’, to bring you down
’Cause I sure know better than pushin’ you around
I guess I was just lookin’ out, for you and me both
’Cause we both lose if I told you so
So maybe you should call our Mama, have a drink with our old man
Quit wastin’ our sweet time and put that diamond on her hand
Stop takin’ me for granted like I’ll always be around
’Cause even as you read this, boy, that clock is tickin’ down
And remember every second I got’s borrowed
So I hope you think of me today, sincerely, tomorrow