Is Luke Combs a Bottomless Well of Unreleased Songs?

It seems like every week or so, Luke Combs blesses the world with yet another song from his obviously deep, bottomless well of music.

They aren’t always the ones that might be radio singles. Some aren’t even album cuts. And on Thursday (July 18), there was “Dear Today.” In it, Combs personifies his days so that tomorrow can write a letter to today. As in, “Tomorrow here. Just checking in. Hope you’ve been well.”

Listen to the short acoustic clip he posted on Instagram.

“When I started doing this, I got real busy and started putting things off that I needed to do,” Combs wrote with the post. “This song is to remind myself that I need to do the stuff that is important to me, my friends, my family and my life. It’s a letter from tomorrow to today. It’s called ’Dear Today.’ Y’all check it out.”



“Dear Today” lyrics



Dear today, tomorrow here

Man I was just checkin’ in, hope you’ve been well

Hey I’m doin’ alright, could always be better

But I figure that you’re the only one with a choice in the matter

If I know you, hell, you’re too busy

To do damn near anything, that you ought to

I guess what I’m sayin’ is, if you don’t change

Boy, you’ll be kickin’ yourself one of these days

So maybe you should call our Mama, have a drink with our old man

Quit wastin’ our sweet time and put that diamond on her hand

Stop takin’ me for granted like I’ll always be around

’Cause even as you read this, boy, that clock is tickin’ down

And remember every second I got’s borrowed

So I hope you think of me today, sincerely, tomorrow

Listen I ain’t tryin’, to bring you down

’Cause I sure know better than pushin’ you around

I guess I was just lookin’ out, for you and me both

’Cause we both lose if I told you so

So maybe you should call our Mama, have a drink with our old man

Quit wastin’ our sweet time and put that diamond on her hand

Stop takin’ me for granted like I’ll always be around

’Cause even as you read this, boy, that clock is tickin’ down

And remember every second I got’s borrowed

So I hope you think of me today, sincerely, tomorrow