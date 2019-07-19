Keith Urban Classics Reach Their Vinyl Destination

Where the blacktop ends, black vinyl begins. And white vinyl. And lavender vinyl. That’s because two of Keith Urban’s classic albums will be released on vinyl on September 13.

The self-titled Keith Urban (1999) and Defying Gravity (2009) are being released on vinyl via Capitol Nashville/UMe to commemorate their milestone anniversaries.

Both will be released on standard weight black vinyl, as well as limited-edition color vinyl. Keith Urban, which is making its first-ever vinyl release, will be pressed on lavender vinyl, and Defying Gravity, which was previously only released on vinyl in a limited edition, will be pressed on white vinyl.

The album Keith Urban includes Urban’s first No. 1 single, “But for the Grace of God,” as well as the Top 10 hits “Your Everything” and “Where the Blacktop Ends.” Meanwhile, Defying Gravity offers the Grammy Award-winning singles “Sweet Thing” and “Til Summer Comes Around,” along with “Kiss a Girl,” “Only You Can Love Me This Way,” and “I’m In.”