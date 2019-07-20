Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits: Blake Shelton + Maren Morris + Kelsea Ballerini + More

If last weekend’s heatwave had you busy just trying to stay cool, you might have missed some of what the country stars were up to on the socials. Here are some of the biggest deals that went down.

1. Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, who are apparently actual besties, had their official quarterly therapy session somewhere in Nashville. Cocktails were included with said therapy.

2. Ballerini also had time over the weekend to share a spontaneous, acoustic cover of the new Ed Sheeran/Khalid collab “Beautiful People.”

3. Blake Shelton was a bar stool believer, just going where the neon glows, in Boise. With Garth Brooks, obviously.

4. Brooks was quick to second that emotion. He described the Boise show as just “two okies in a 40,000 seat #DiveBar.”

Two okies in a 40,000 seat #DiveBar!!! Boise, you and @BlakeShelton are THE BEST! love, g pic.twitter.com/XVr6coO3Kq — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 20, 2019

5. Jason Aldean was the backstage superfan this time, when WWE Champ Triple H and Stephanie McMahon showed up at one of his shows.

Met @TripleH and @StephMcMahon tonite at my show and they couldn’t have been cooler. Thanks for coming out! #gilford pic.twitter.com/XtkrX2ppcL — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 21, 2019

6. Miranda Lambert showed off her bikini body with her husband on one of her cool days off in Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe ❤️ …a great show and a few really cool days off! #LakeLife #RoadFamily pic.twitter.com/vefKHLYRbT — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 21, 2019

7. Thomas Rhett gave Madison, a little girl — and a proud cancer survivor — a concert moment she will never forget when he brought her up on stage, and then shared the video on Twitter.

Madison, it was such a pleasure meeting you! May God continue to bless you and your sweet family hope you had a great time at the show pic.twitter.com/sLhWjKVLCr — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) July 20, 2019

8. Luke Combs showed his appreciation for one of the many fan memes that capture what it’s like to be a full-blown Combs fan. Even if you’re SpongeBob SquarePants.

Y’all are hilarious with these memes! pic.twitter.com/y5PxXQ3SKS — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) July 20, 2019

9. Mitchell Tenpenny was putting some deep thoughts in our heads with his out-of-nowhere comparison of dogs and hot dogs.

Most dogs are inbred

But hot dogs are in bread. — Mitchell Tenpenny (@m10penny) July 21, 2019

10. We think we know what happened after Kacey Musgraves watched the finale of Big Little Lies.

chances of me shitting my pants: 100% https://t.co/Fa1jvpVXxC — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) July 21, 2019

11. Chase Rice made us all take a long, hard look at how we should begin and end our Sundays: with Jesus and drinks, respectively.