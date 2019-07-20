Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits: Blake Shelton + Maren Morris + Kelsea Ballerini + More

The 11 Posts You Might've Missed
by 10m ago

If last weekend’s heatwave had you busy just trying to stay cool, you might have missed some of what the country stars were up to on the socials. Here are some of the biggest deals that went down.

1. Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, who are apparently actual besties, had their official quarterly therapy session somewhere in Nashville. Cocktails were included with said therapy.

quarterly therapy session with @kelseaballerini

2. Ballerini also had time over the weekend to share a spontaneous, acoustic cover of the new Ed Sheeran/Khalid collab “Beautiful People.”

we are not beautifullll // @teddysphotos @thegr8khalid

3. Blake Shelton was a bar stool believer, just going where the neon glows, in Boise. With Garth Brooks, obviously.

4. Brooks was quick to second that emotion. He described the Boise show as just “two okies in a 40,000 seat #DiveBar.”

5. Jason Aldean was the backstage superfan this time, when WWE Champ Triple H and Stephanie McMahon showed up at one of his shows.

6. Miranda Lambert showed off her bikini body with her husband on one of her cool days off in Lake Tahoe.

7. Thomas Rhett gave Madison, a little girl — and a proud cancer survivor — a concert moment she will never forget when he brought her up on stage, and then shared the video on Twitter.

8. Luke Combs showed his appreciation for one of the many fan memes that capture what it’s like to be a full-blown Combs fan. Even if you’re SpongeBob SquarePants.

9. Mitchell Tenpenny was putting some deep thoughts in our heads with his out-of-nowhere comparison of dogs and hot dogs.

10. We think we know what happened after Kacey Musgraves watched the finale of Big Little Lies.

11. Chase Rice made us all take a long, hard look at how we should begin and end our Sundays: with Jesus and drinks, respectively.

