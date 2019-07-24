Wanda Jackson Has Many Stories Left to Write

</noscript> </div>

CMT.com caught up with Jackson recently to get her thoughts on retirement from live performance after it has been her life for more than 60 years.

Wanda Jackson and Jack White



Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

CMT.com: What do you hope your fans understand about your decision to retire from the stage?

Jackson: I always wanted to retire or let go of my career when I felt like I was at the top. And for me, right now, has been the top. For the last eight to 10 years, I’ve had nothing but big crowds, many of them were sold out, standing-room-only, and my audiences have been so great. They’re mostly young people, and they have so much enthusiasm, and they love our ‘50s rockabilly songs. It’s been a lot of fun for me to sing for people like that.

But for about three years, I’ve had a lot of problems just in and out of the hospital. I haven’t been able to work like I usually do. We decided this would be the best way. It’s a good time to bow out gracefully and hang up my rock ‘n’ roll shoes.

Sharon Jones and Jackson



Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Vh1

What will you miss most about live performance?

I’ve been sitting here thinkin’ on that because all these other times, I always looked forward to going back on the road on tour. I don’t know all my feelings right now. I’m still sad about it. But I’ll be 82 at the end of the summer, and most people have been retired since they were 65. I’ve been touring since 1955, and I graduated from high school that year. I have been signed with Decca records since I was 16. I’ve had a couple of fairly large hits in the country field. That’s a pretty good run.

It just seemed like this was the right time. My husband of 56 years, Wendell, died in 2017, and I’m still not over that by any means. He traveled with me, and we were together 24-7 usually. That has been very hard for me. But I went right back to work because I figured that was the best thing for me. I didn’t quit singing or anything. I wanted to get back on the road. I feel more at home there than I do at home. I get kind of fidgety and antsy. I’ve got plenty to do here at home. It never gets all done at once. But I’ve never been that much of a domestic girl. I just wanted to be on the road like Willie Nelson’s song says, “Back on the road again, making music with my friends.”

Jackson at Bonnaroo 2011



FilmMagic/FilmMagic

I remember reading in your book when you were initially trying to get your first record deal, it was believed that girls don’t sell records. How much of that adversity made you want to prove those who didn’t believe in you wrong?

I probably didn’t hear that statement directly at the time because I wasn’t talking to [them] in person. Hank Thompson was doing this on my behalf because I had been singing with him and his band for a good while. He was my mentor, and I just thought the world of him. So, he was the one trying to help me. I don’t remember if Hank actually told me what was said or not, but actually, the statement was true because there weren’t that many girls recording solo. In the pop field, you had Patti Page, Rosemary Clooney, and several who were recording. But in country music, Patsy Montana was I guess the very first, and then Kitty Wells, Jean Shepard and then me. So, even when we toured, we went out on package shows with usually four to five artists. And usually there was just one girl on the bill for window dressing I guess. But that’s just the way it was, and I didn’t think much about it. When you don’t have comparisons, you just go with the flow.

Darlene Love, Jackson and Cyndi Lauper



Jamie Sabau/Getty Images for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

And it allows you to grow to be the first of your kind.

That’s true. I think it makes you a stronger person. I think I covered it in my book how great my daddy was to keep me grounded. As you get more and more success, it’s a little harder to meet and greet people because your crowds get larger. But I did that for every job that I worked. I did a lot of dances with the band here [in Oklahoma] locally in my teenage years, but daddy would always tell me to go around to each table and say hello to people, and see if they’re having a good time. I kept it up the best I could. I didn’t go out if they were rowdy and then he also told me not to complain because this is my job. And he said, “You chose it, and you don’t have to get up at seven in the morning, punch a time clock and work at a desk or something all day. But you do have other responsibilities that most people don’t have. That’s part of the deal.” That helped me in the long run because you’ve heard the saying, you have to shake the same hands coming down as you did going up. That made it easier for me.

How did the tour with Adele come about?

As I understand it, she asked for me. I thought this is a strange combination having me open for her, but that’s what she wanted. I opened 10 dates for her, and she was a precious gal. I really liked Adele. And she did me, too. When I first met her, she was in the greenroom eating supper, and she had her hair in these big rollers. She was eating with everybody, and when she saw me, she came over to me and picked me up off the floor. She’s so much taller and bigger than I am, and she just swung me around. She said she was so happy to meet me and have me on tour with her. Of course, touring with her was nothing but first-class all the way. It was really wonderful. I had my own band with me so I could do a good show.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

With Elvis’ encouragement to go into rock music, what were those first experiences as a rock performer like for you?

Well, I didn’t sing rock when I was touring with Elvis. I hadn’t recorded any, and it was such brand-new music because I had been working with Hank [Thompson], and I hadn’t traveled any. I didn’t have that much experience. It was very exciting, but I just sang my country songs and was accepted by his audiences, which surprised me. But after I saw [Elvis] work, I thought, “What am I doing on this show?” I found out soon enough. One man told me, “If we knew we had a date on a night when Elvis Presley was in concert, we knew where we were going. The girlfriends wanted to go see Elvis, but by golly, we had you.” I thought that was very flattering, of course.

Jackson’s autobiography, Every Night Is Saturday Night: A Country Girl’s Journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is available wherever books are sold.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images