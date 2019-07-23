He Set Their Sex Life to Music and She Is Cool with It

So This Is Why Nicole Kidman Is a Keith Urban Fan

Consider us shook. We have no idea why a Keith Urban deep cut from his 2018 album Graffiti U is making the rounds today, but there you have it.

“Gemini” is possibly one of his sexiest songs, and one he wrote with men and a woman — Ian Kirkpatrick, Justin Tranter, and Julia Michaels — so maybe that’s why his wife Nicole Kidman recently admitted that she agrees with the sentiment of the song.

And that sentiment is basically, sex matters. More importantly, good sex matters.

Of the line, “She’s a maniac in the bed, but a brainiac in the head,” Kidman told an Australian radio show,

“I don’t sensor his art, but it is a little embarrassing.”

The alternative would be much worse, she reasoned. “It’s better than saying, ’God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!'”

Here are the full lyrics to “Gemini”:



She’s not quite a contradiction

She rolls with it

Quick with a snap decision

I’m fine with it

Strong on her strong opinions

I’m weak for it

It’s not just one thing, not just one thing

I want all of it

Emotionally, physically, diving right into me

Emotionally, physically, getting a hold of me

Emotionally, spiritually, movin’ so close to me

I wonder if she knows

She’s a maniac in the bed

But a brainiac in her head

And I know what everybody knows

Mmm, baby, she’s both

Wears the hell outta that dress

But she’s pretty even when a mess

And I know what everybody knows

Mm mmm, baby, she’s both

All of my complications

She see through it

I don’t know if it’s because of

Or in spite of it

But I don’t doubt her intentions

When she’s sayin’ it

It’s not just one thing, not just one thing

I want all of it