Everybody knows Jenny Tolman in Jennyville, the fictional community that ties all the songs together on the rising country artist’s debut album, There Goes the Neighborhood. Now she’s rolled out the welcome mat for the Dude himself, Jeff Bridges.

Tolman co-wrote “My Welcome Mat” with Dave Brainard, who produced There Goes the Neighborhood, and John Goodwin, who happens to be childhood best friends with Bridges. “He sent the song to Jeff, and he fell in love with it!” Tolman says.

“The next time John talked to Jeff, Jeff told him that he already had his band learn ‘My Welcome Mat,’ and they were going to open their Lebowski Fest set with it! As soon as I heard that, I was like, ‘What do we do with this information?!’”

