Alison Krauss Could Sing “Happy Birthday” and Win a Grammy

There is no evidence that Alison Krauss is being awarded a Grammy for turning 48 years old today (July 23), but she’s won them for damn near everything else. Her ethereal voice and silken fiddling have endowed her with such musical adaptability that she soars beyond any particular format.

Krauss has earned more Grammys — 27 — than any other woman, with triumphs in the bluegrass, country, pop, roots and folk categories. Only classical conductor George Solti and producer Quincy Jones have won more.

