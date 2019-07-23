Eric Church Secures Sixth No. 1 with “Some of It”

It was a long haul, but after an arduous 29-week climb, Eric Church’s “Some of It” now stands atop Billboard’s country airplay songs chart. This is the sixth time Church has enjoyed that lofty view.
