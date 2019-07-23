Eric Church Secures Sixth No. 1 with “Some of It”

</noscript> </div>

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” (last week’s No. 1), Maren Morris’ “Girl” and Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town.”

Luke Combs continues to reign on the albums chart with This One’s for You, a collection that first entered the charts 111 weeks ago.

The rest of this week's charts amount to snooze time. There are no new albums and only one other new song — Gone West's "What Could've Been" at No. 54. Caroline Jones' single, "Chasin' Me," climbs back aboard at No. 60. Completing the Top 5 albums cluster are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Kane Brown's Experiment, Combs' The Prequel EP and Morgan Wallen's If I Know Me. Three albums return to action — Luke Bryan's Tailgates & Tanlines (back at No. 44), Cody Johnson's Ain't Nothin' to It (No. 47) and Keith Urban's Ripcord (No. 50).




