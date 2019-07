Eric Church Secures Sixth No. 1 with “Some of It”

Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” Takes Highest Debut

It was a long haul, but after an arduous 29-week climb, Eric Church’s “Some of It” now stands atop Billboard’s country airplay songs chart. This is the sixth time Church has enjoyed that lofty view.

But the big news is that Miranda Lambert’s “It All Comes Out in the Wash” rockets into the airplay chart at a sizzling No. 19, powered by that gale-force songwriting team of Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose. It was the latter three composers who enriched our lives with the 2015 Little Big Town hit, “Girl Crush.” That ditty won the CMA song of the year prize and two Grammys.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” (last week’s No. 1), Maren Morris’ “Girl” and Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town.”

Luke Combs continues to reign on the albums chart with This One’s for You, a collection that first entered the charts 111 weeks ago.

The rest of this week’s charts amount to snooze time. There are no new albums and only one other new song — Gone West’s “What Could’ve Been” at No. 54. Caroline Jones’ single, “Chasin’ Me,” climbs back aboard at No. 60.

Completing the Top 5 albums cluster are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Kane Brown’s Experiment, Combs’ The Prequel EP and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me. Three albums return to action — Luke Bryan’s Tailgates & Tanlines (back at No. 44), Cody Johnson’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It (No. 47) and Keith Urban’s Ripcord (No. 50).

Hold your applause.