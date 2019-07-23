Look What God Gave Him, Again

BABY NEWS: Thomas Rhett’s Third Daughter Is on the Way

Another day, another daughter.

(And another wedding. More on that in a minute.)

At around noon on Tuesday (July 23), Thomas Rhett shared the big little news on Instagram. The picture he posted features his wife Lauren Akins in a bikini with a very slight baby bump, making me estimate that the baby girl’s due date will be right around Christmas.

“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings,” he wrote with a crying/laughing emoji. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

Thomas Rhett and Akins already have two little girls, Willa Gray, 3, and Ada James, who is almost 2 years old.