Pam Tillis Shakes the Sugar Tree, Finds Birthday Cake

It had to be tough for Pam Tillis seeking a career in music as Mel Tillis’ kid. Sure, he could open doors for you, and he had a network of equally famous and influential friends you could call on.

But Mel was no run-of-the-mill entertainer. He was ubiquitous. Besides racking up a ton of radio hits, he was an award-winning songwriter, a movie actor and a comic who traded winks and cracked jokes with the likes of Johnny Carson and David Letterman.

