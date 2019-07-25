Tracy Byrd Tips His Hat to These ’90s Country Classics

</noscript> </div>

TB: When I got off the road in the end of ’09, I didn’t know if I’d ever play music again. I was just burnt out mentally, spiritually, emotionally, physically. I was just tired. I had been it had been like 17 years straight of non-stop touring — and I loved all of it and wouldn’t trade anything. But yeah, I didn’t know. I just needed to rest and spend some time with my family and work on our family and work on myself.

I just kinda chilled and I’d never been home before ever, really, in my adult life. I’ve never experienced what it was like to be gone [from the road] for a specific period of time. And it was a little odd the first year. It took me about a year to get used to it, and then I got real used to it. I was like, “Oh, I don’t know if I ever wanna leave again.”

