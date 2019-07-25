Tracy Byrd Tips His Hat to These ’90s Country Classics

VIDEO
Isn’t that funny how that happens?
It’s true, you never know. Then there’s some songs that are never released as singles that become big hits with the fans. I’ve had a couple of those that the fans scream out every night. So it shows how hard it is to pick the singles off of a record, because some of them may not sound like hits but the fans resonate with them.
“Keeper of the Stars” was one of those. The label really didn’t know if they wanted to release it as a single. It was a very long song. It was almost a four-and-a-half to five-minute song. It was a ballad. I was still a relatively new artist but I was on tour with Reba at that time and I’m singing the song to people who are hearing it for the first time and ladies are tearing up, crying, hug their husbands … and I went back and kept stressing, “We gotta release this song, it’s a hit!” And thank god we did. It was a big one, but you never know.
Does it bother you to not be on the radio anymore?
No no, I look at it like… I had from 92’ to 2007, I was on the radio. So that was my time. I had my time. So now let these kids have their time. … I’m still on the radio on the oldies and legends channel and that fine with me. I’m glad we have that. Sirius XM plays a lot of older music. So I’m still out there, but to not have singles and hits doesn’t bother me. I do it just because I love music now and not because where it’s gonna get played or why it’s gonna get played, or what they’re gonna play.
Are you enjoying shows that you play now maybe even more than before?
Hands down, I enjoy what I’m doing now more than I did at the beginning. I’m a different guy than I was then. I don’t feel the pressure that I felt then. I’m not working every single day, 16 to 18 hours a day, like I did back then. I’m more rested. I’ve taken pretty good care of myself so I can stand up to the rigors of the road.
And I love putting on a show, man. I love singing. I love playing. I love the interaction with the crowd. I’m seeing faces that I’ve seen for the last 25 years.
And then I’m seeing faces that I’ve never seen before that are in their teens and their 20s. … I go out after the show and sit and sign autographs till everybody is done, so I get to really converse with these people. These younger kids were raised listening to my music by their parents, so now they come out to hear it. And that’s great! I love that. I mean, I didn’t expect it but I sure will take it.
How long will you do this?
I’ll do it ‘til I can’t do it anymore. I really love doing it. It may get down to where I’m doing only 30 shows year but I will always do it as long as I’m physically able to do it.