Music

Tracy Byrd Tips His Hat to These ’90s Country Classics

He's Fine With Being Known as "The 'Watermelon Crawl' Guy"
by 56m ago

Tracy Byrd, one of the biggest country stars of the ‘90s, took a break from touring at the end of 2009, unsure he’d ever return. Finally, after a while, he realized he missed it, so he booked a few shows in Texas and Oklahoma, and then a little farther out — and ultimately all across the country again.

As part of the ’90s Country Forever series, CMT Hot 20 Countdown caught up with Byrd in Tennessee to chat about his most popular ‘90s hits, including “Holding Heaven,” “The Keeper of the Stars” and (of course) “The Watermelon Crawl.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.