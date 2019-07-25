Grand Ole Opry Adds Impressive Film Amid $12 Million Expansion

You may have seen the Grand Ole Opry, but you’ve never seen it like this.
As part of a $12 million expansion, the Opry now begins its daytime backstage tours with a screening of a magical new film that encompasses the Opry’s shows history, from legends like Roy Acuff and Minnie Pearl, to newest members Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini.
The film, hosted by Opry members Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, features priceless archival footage of over 100 artists, country’s most iconic songs, and concert-like special effects.