Grand Ole Opry Adds Impressive Film Amid $12 Million Expansion



Throughout the film, Brooks and Yearwood stand in the Opry’s famous circle which moved with the Opry from the historic Ryman Auditorium to the Opry House more than 40 years ago and reflect on their first memories of the Opry, their Opry debuts, member invitations and inductions, and lives as members of the Opry family.

Additionally, they share some of the Opry’s most powerful moments and lead a chorus of dozens of past and present Opry artists — Roy Acuff, Trace Adkins, Patsy Cline, Vince Gill, Dolly Parton, Minnie Pearl, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban among them — in the Opry’s anthemic “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”

The new film leads off the Opry’s new backstage tour, which continues into the newly renovated Opry House lobby featuring a new, custom lighting element made with Gibson guitars and a video presentation showcasing what happens backstage in the moments before the Opry’s red curtain goes up on the iconic show.

By night, the new Circle Room becomes a VIP upgrade area for Opry show guests, featuring food and beverage as well as a visit from an artist on the evening’s show.

The new Opry Circle Room and Lobby experiences were conceived, designed, and produced by award-winning experience design and production agency BRC Imagination Arts. The Circle Room is the capstone of a $12 million Opry House expansion and renovation project aimed at enhancing the Opry guest experience. In addition to the new VIP room and film, the renovation also included a new retail store, enhanced food and beverage options, a new parking area, and additional Plaza upgrades, which were completed in late 2018.




