Their New Album, 'The Owl,' Will Be Released on Sept. 20

Zac Brown Band have been experimenting with all kinds of sonic textures in recent years, but “Leaving Love Behind” proves that Brown can deliver a country heartache song with the best of them.

Released today, the new track comes from their upcoming album, The Owl, which lands on September 20. Longtime fans will instantly hear all the harmonies and heavy emotions that have turned Zac Brown Band into one of the top-shelf artists in country music and beyond.



However, we’re not out of the woods yet — because The Owl isn’t exactly a country record. Brown says he’d prefer not to label the album at all.

He tells Billboard, “This is going to be a really good exploratory record — there’s a lot of rhythmic elements added to what we would normally play onstage, and then there’s going to be stuff that’s really stripped-down and real. It’ll be a good mixture of everything.”