There’s Plenty of Room at the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”

You Can, In Fact, Sit with Them
July 25

When one debut song isn’t good enough, you just have to go ahead and give the world your second debut song. And that’s just what the new supergroup the Highwomen — Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires — did late on Thursday night (July 25) when they let the world sit with them at their “Crowded Table.”

Highwomen Carlile and Hemby wrote this one with Boston-based hitmaker Lori McKenna. You can listen to it now and form your own opinion, but here’s what the women in the band have had to say about it so far:

And here’s what Morris’ husband had to say:

The Highwomen’s next stop (and their first live show as a group) will be tonight at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.

