There’s Plenty of Room at the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table”

You Can, In Fact, Sit with Them

When one debut song isn’t good enough, you just have to go ahead and give the world your second debut song. And that’s just what the new supergroup the Highwomen — Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires — did late on Thursday night (July 25) when they let the world sit with them at their “Crowded Table.”

Highwomen Carlile and Hemby wrote this one with Boston-based hitmaker Lori McKenna. You can listen to it now and form your own opinion, but here’s what the women in the band have had to say about it so far:

There’s a seat for everyone at our table. We’re excited to share one of our favorite songs off our debut album with you! #CrowdedTable is out now. https://t.co/A0dXRUJkRf pic.twitter.com/GETlJpBWT7 — The Highwomen (@TheHighwomen) July 26, 2019

“I want a house with a crowded table and a place by the fire for everyone…” @thehighwomen song “Crowded Table” written by our own @nataliehemby + the legendary @LoriMcKennaMA is out now. pic.twitter.com/QcATZMYirq — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 26, 2019

Friends, better stay up late tonight! At 12p ET #CrowdedTable, the second single off the @TheHighwomen's debut album, will be released. You can stream/download the single and pre-order the album at: https://t.co/AFaY7256vk I hope your repeat button works. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WCcUFvXYBk — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) July 25, 2019

And here’s what Morris’ husband had to say:

My girl is on top of the world right now. Her band rules and her song is sitting on top of the chart. Country music is for everyone. “Girl” and “Crowded Table” make me feel like everything is gonna be alright. — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) July 26, 2019

The Highwomen’s next stop (and their first live show as a group) will be tonight at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island.