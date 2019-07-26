Old Dominion Has No Regrets, and Neither Should You

</noscript> </div>

In fact, Old Dominion’s new song “Never Be Sorry” gives you permission to look back on an old love with, well, love.

Late on Thursday night (July 25), Old Dominion explained on Twitter what it means to them to have no regrets. “Ending a relationship can be hard & frustrating, but this song reminds you not to forget you loved that person — and you shouldn’t be apologetic for that. Forever slips away sometimes, but #neverbesorry for falling in love.”

Ending a relationship can be hard & frustrating, but this song reminds you not to forget you loved that person – and you shouldn’t be apologetic for that. Forever slips away sometimes, but #neverbesorry for falling in love. OUT NOW. Listen here https://t.co/kBHp82KFEx pic.twitter.com/EQbNSEVpxt — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) July 26, 2019

To me, that means that you may not have each other anymore, but you’ll always have the memories you shared. This one lyric says it best: Just ’cause we couldn’t get the stars to line up don’t mean we leave empty-handed.

“’Never Be Sorry’ is about that unfortunate realization when sometimes you’re in a relationship that just wasn’t what you thought it was and also wasn’t what it used to be. It can be hard, sad, and frustrating, but also important to remember that you loved that person and shouldn’t be apologetic for loving them,” the band’s frontman Matthew Ramsey said. “Maybe it didn’t work out, but like the song says, you cannot be sorry for falling in love with that person.

“Remembering those details, and the good parts that made the relationship unique and special, is what keeps it alive in some way, forever in your heart.”

The band’s next stop is on Saturday at Wolfstock in Hillsboro, Oregon.