Kane Brown and Marshmello look like they’re having the best summer ever in this alternate version of their single, “One Thing Right.” They’re hanging out at the pier, working together in the diner, performing for baby pigs…. Luckily, Kane is singing solo in the bonfire shot. Wouldn’t want Marshmello to get too close to that.

Check out the brand new video for Kane Brown and Marshmello’s “One Thing Right.”