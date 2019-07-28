Luke Combs Knows “Every Little Bit Helps” And So Should You

Luke Combs wants to know what you think of his brand new song, “Every Little Bit Helps.”

That’s why he’s settled comfortably into a couch for a one-take performance with little more than an acoustic guitar, a journal, and that killer voice.

“Every Little Bit Helps” is the latest addition to a series of unreleased songs he’s been posting to YouTube lately. With a traditional country influence and some catchy hooks, it sounds like it could be a big hit today, or in 1995, or whenever his next record lands.





