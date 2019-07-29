Martina McBride’s “Independence Day” Is Burned into Our Memory

Martina McBride may be second only to Thomas Jefferson in being identified with the word “independence.” For Jefferson, it was the Declaration of Independence; for McBride, who turns 53 today (July 29), it was the emotionally explosive song and music video, “Independence Day.” In both instances, the underlying message was “stand up to your oppressor.”

Twenty-five years ago this summer, McBride’s anthem smoldered on the country charts and established her as an artist with something to say.

