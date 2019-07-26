Music

Tim McGraw + Jake Owen in Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

by 8m ago

Before you really get your week off to a solid start, let’s stop for a minute and look back on what the country stars did over the weekend. At least, the ones we know about.

1. Did Tim McGraw’s hike even happen if he didn’t take this selfie?

2. Jake Owen gave fans a glimpse at his life off the stage with baby Paris.

3. Maren Morris spent her Saturday with Dolly Parton and she’s not over it.

4. Kelsea Ballerini was living her best teenage life.

5. Old Dominion is never sorry for being out on the water.

Don’t mess with us when we are on a boat.

6. Dierks Bentley got himself to Pittsburgh on time.

Headed your way #pittsburgh #burningmantour

7. Shania Twain had some TLC for her team before Vegas.

8. Morgan Evans discovered the freedom of literally barefootin’.

9. Lee Brice got in a round of golf in the upper part of the Michigan mitten.

