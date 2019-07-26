The Nine Best Posts You Might've Missed

Tim McGraw + Jake Owen in Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Before you really get your week off to a solid start, let’s stop for a minute and look back on what the country stars did over the weekend. At least, the ones we know about.

1. Did Tim McGraw’s hike even happen if he didn’t take this selfie?

Great hike !!

My poor attempt at a selfie…..

See ya tonight in Minot pic.twitter.com/PfpZOCjz4T — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) July 26, 2019

2. Jake Owen gave fans a glimpse at his life off the stage with baby Paris.

3. Maren Morris spent her Saturday with Dolly Parton and she’s not over it.

brb crying on the inside till the end of time. ✨ pic.twitter.com/1pP2BKAhLm — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 28, 2019

4. Kelsea Ballerini was living her best teenage life.

5. Old Dominion is never sorry for being out on the water.

6. Dierks Bentley got himself to Pittsburgh on time.

7. Shania Twain had some TLC for her team before Vegas.

8. Morgan Evans discovered the freedom of literally barefootin’.

I performed barefoot tonight and I really enjoyed it. — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) July 26, 2019

9. Lee Brice got in a round of golf in the upper part of the Michigan mitten.