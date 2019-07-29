How a Tim McGraw Classic Led to Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up”

Long before Blanco Brown’s “The Git Up” became a streaming sensation, the Atlanta musician was a kid who loved visiting his aunty in rural Georgia. In a new interview with Time.com, he explains that hearing a Tim McGraw song introduced him to country music.

“When I heard it I was like, ’Wow, this is a story — this is different from what I’m used to hearing.’ Before that I was hearing Donny Hathaway, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye — I never heard that approach to music. It changed my perspective and broadened my senses. I could never get away from the storytelling,” he said.

