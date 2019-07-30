Cracker Barrel Serves a Second Helping of “Wide Open Spaces”

In an effort to shine a light on women’s voices in country music, Cracker Barrel has issued a new performance video of Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild joining newcomer Ingrid Andress on the country classic, “Wide Open Spaces.”

Of course, the empowering song served as a ’90s country anthem, speaking to the wanderlust of youth and that moment of saying goodbye to everything you’ve known. The poignancy of leaving home remains intact in this new version, and the blend of three strong voices is a cool nod to the original 1998 Dixie Chicks hit.

