It's Been 17 Months Since a Female Solo Artist Topped the Chart

Maren Morris Gets the “Girl” to No. 1 at Country Radio

Champagne and rose petals for everyone! After keeping its eye on the prize for 28 weeks, Maren Morris’ “Girl’ is finally the Miss America of country airplay.

“Girl” is Morris’ third No. 1, preceded by “I Could Use a Love Song” in 2018, and “Craving You” with Thomas Rhett in 2017. Additionally, she shared rare air with Zedd and Grey on “The Middle” (pop chart, 2018). It’s the first No. 1 by a solo female country artist since Kelsea Ballerini’s “Legends” in February 2018.



Luke Combs continues to top the country albums rankings with This One’s for You, which, after 112 weeks on the chart, might more aptly be called This One’s for Him.

Alas, the news is sparse farther down the listings. We see the debut of only one new single — Maddie & Tae’s “Die From a Broken Heart,” bowing at No. 50 — and nary a new album in sight.



There are, however, five returning albums — Jimmy Buffett’s Songs You Know by Heart: Jimmy Buffett’s Greatest Hit(s), (back at No. 32); Hank Williams Jr.’s 35 Biggest Hits (No.40); Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour (No. 47); The Essential Dixie Chicks (No. 48); and Jason Aldean’s My Kinda Party (No. 50).

Completing the Top 5 songs cluster, in descending order, are Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Dan + Shay’s “All to Myself,” Aldean’s “Rearview Town” and Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”



Eric Church’s “Some of It,” last week’s No. 1, now stands at No. 6.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are Dan + Shay, Combs’ The Prequel EP, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

More I cannot tell you.