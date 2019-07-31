Zac Brown Band: Four Songs for the Family Man

From “Chicken Fried” to “Toes” to “Knee Deep” and on and on, Zac Brown Band have celebrated the sunny side of life — as in beach-and-babes sunny. Fewer in number but greater in emotional impact, however, are Brown’s songs about the comforts and obligations of family.

Today (July 31), as Brown’s biological odometer rolls over to 41 and as beach life becomes as much a hazard as a haven for aging bodies, it seems a good time to look back at four of Brown’s more domestic-oriented songs and music videos.