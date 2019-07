“One Push, One Love,” Says Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile

If all of the drama over Tuesday night’s (July 30) finale of The Bachelorette didn’t intellectually and emotionally exhaust you, you might have managed to stay up late enough to catch some realer-than-reality television.

It happened when country’s latest supergroup The Highwomen made their TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and their performance was 100 percent drama free. The supreme collective of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires took the Fallon stage for “Redesigning Women” and “Crowded Table.”



“Anyone can be a Highwoman. It’s about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get,” Carlile says of the inclusive nature of the group. “Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love.”

The Highwomen’s self-titled debut album will be released September 6.