Nine Minutes of Maren Morris’ Pinch-Me Moments

And What Keith Urban Had to Say About Her Artistry
by 39m ago

Maren Morris has had a week. Like a next-level, living-her-best-life kind of week.

In a tweet on Wednesday (July 31), she said it was one full of pinch-me moments and that during it all, Harper’s BAZAAR had been following her around to document it all. It’s the best nine minutes you’ll spend looking down at your phone all day.

