Nine Minutes of Maren Morris’ Pinch-Me Moments

“At some point, we have to stop talking about it and just prove through action.”

And how exactly is she proving through action? (Keep in mind, her Twitter bio declares her little but loud.)

“If radio is not going to play these girls, then I’m going to bring them out on the road with me and thousands of people are going to be seeing them sing these songs every night. And little by little, the dial is going to shift for the better,” she said. “I think that’s all we can do is go out and play the (expletive) songs and hope that people like them. Radio is really important, but there are tons of artists that have been hugely successful without it.”

On Morris’ current Girl world tour, she’s invited artists like Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Kassi Ashton, Tenille Townes and Hailey Whitters. She also has a full team of women on her payroll, some of her band and crew and management.

Welcoming those women on tour means the world, because live show are one of the best ways to win the hearts of a captive audience. Something Morris had the chance to do when Keith Urban asked her to open his shows.

I could tell she had this really particular artistry that wasn’t like anybody else,” Urban said, “and I just loved it and wanted to take her on tour right away.”