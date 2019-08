Attention, Toby Keith fans, it’s time to hoist your red Solo cups. He’s just announced new music is on the way.

Keith has compiled 16 tracks, including four new ones, for Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years, set for an October 25 release on his label, Show Dog Records. The most current singles on the album include “Don’t Let the Old Man In” and “That’s Country Bro,” as well as a new composition, “Back in the 405.”

The collection also includes the No. 1 singles “American Ride,” “God Love Her,” “Love Me If You Can,” “Made in America” and “She Never Cried in Front of Me,” as well as Top 10 hits like “Beers Ago,” “Cryin’ for Me (Wayman’s Song),” “High Maintenance Woman,” “Lost You Anyway,” and of course the party anthem “Red Solo Cup.”

“Well, folks, here it is,” Keith writes in the liner notes. “The Show Dog years’ biggest hits. I know it’s long overdue, but we put them all in one big pile. Twenty-five years went by fast, but I’m very blessed to have this wonderful career. Still kickin’ it, too. See ya out there on the road.”