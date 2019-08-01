LeAnn Rimes Pours Her Heart Out for Rescue Dogs

by
Craig Shelburne
12m ago
How about a little red wine and “Blue”?
LeAnn Rimes has partnered with the PEDIGREE Foundation and ONEHOPE Wine to raise awareness for rescue and shelter dogs.
“In honor of my dog, Evie, I’m putting my signature on a promise to help the lives of dogs around the country,” Rimes said. “Your purchase of
this bottle of ONEHOPE wine helps support shelters and rescue organizations around the country.”
This exclusive wine program gives influencers a unique platform to create positive purpose and raise awareness for causes that matter to them. For each Signature Series, ONEHOPE selects notable names dedicated to creating social impact and making a difference. Each bottle has Rimes’ signature embossed on the front of the bottle.
Rimes debuted her Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon in July at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The event included an introduction by Rimes where she highlighted her charitable cause of choice, PEDIGREE Foundation, and gave attendees the opportunity to taste the new varietal.
