LeAnn Rimes Pours Her Heart Out for Rescue Dogs

How about a little red wine and “Blue”?

LeAnn Rimes has partnered with the PEDIGREE Foundation and ONEHOPE Wine to raise awareness for rescue and shelter dogs.

“In honor of my dog, Evie, I’m putting my signature on a promise to help the lives of dogs around the country,” Rimes said. “Your purchase of this bottle of ONEHOPE wine helps support shelters and rescue organizations around the country.”

