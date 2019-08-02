Tanya Tucker Takes Another Way in to “The House That Built Me”

At first, Tanya Tucker didn’t want to mess with Miranda Lambert’s modern classic, “The House That Built Me,” but she was finally persuaded by her producers, Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, to give it a shot.
With slight modification to the lyrics, Tucker narrates the song as a mother, pointing out the rooms where her kids did their homework and learned to play guitar. With this unique perspective, the song remains just as poignant as the original yet different enough to stand on its own merits.